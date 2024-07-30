Jazz Insider Hints at Timeline for Lauri Markkanen's Pending Extension
Over the past few weeks, the Utah Jazz have endured their fair share of Lauri Markkanen trade rumors as his long-term future has been up in the air throughout the offseason, but it looks as if those talks will be nearing its end sooner rather than later.
The window for Lauri Markkanen to sign a new extension in Utah will finally open up next month on August 6th, giving the Jazz front office ample opportunity to lock up their All-Star talent on a multi-year deal, effectively ridding the air of any trade rumors involving his name anytime soon.
With said window soon opening within the next two weeks, many are preparing for something to get done between the Jazz and Markkanen fairly quickly, as some insiders to the situation anticipate a new deal coming to form within 24 hours of that August 6th date.
NBA insider Tony Jones of The Athletic recently weighed in on the current state of contract talks between Markkanen and the Jazz on ESPN 700, where he notes that Utah is "almost 100% trending" to come to a new contract agreement on August 7th, keeping the All-Star forward in town for the foreseeable future:
"I would expect him to sign on August 7th, or after August 6th. Lauri doesn't want to be traded, so if he signs the re-negotiation and an extension-- which I expect him to do that-- I expect him to do it after August 6th so there's no trade talks this year. I don't even think him signing on August 6th is even that much of an option. We're almost 100% trending towards August 7th."- Tony Jones, via ESPN 700
Without any blockbuster trade in place, Markkanen should be able to silence the persistent trade chatter as he prepares to get a long-term payday, and establishing himself in Salt Lake City for the next half decade.
It seems that Markkanen is fond of what's being built within Utah, and wants to stick with the franchise and staff that helped him get his Most Improved Player award back in 2022. While the Jazz have missed the playoffs for two consecutive seasons and could be eyeing their third coming next year, Jones noted that he wants to be a part of the rebuild, seemingly patient with the process that comes with it.
Markkanen showed out last season with another productive year, where he averaged 23.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists on an efficient 48.0% from the field and 39.9% from three. The 27-year-old still has several good seasons ahead of him, and without a massive trade offer from an opposing team, he wants to keep those talents in Utah.
Expect extension talks between Markkanen and the Jazz to get finalized in the coming days as long as we don't see any drastic changes.
