Insider Reveals Two Jazz Trade Candidates to Watch at Deadline
The NBA trade deadline lies right around the corner for the Utah Jazz and the rest of the league, meaning that we could be in for a flurry of deals to be made across the 24 hours.
And as with any deadline, Danny Ainge and the Jazz remain active on the phones. Even while already making three (albeit minor) trades in the weeks leading up to February 6th, Utah might not be done swinging on the market with other teams looking to make moves.
ClutchPoints insider Brett Siegel broke down some of the latest developments surrounding the Jazz and their trade deadline, noting that Utah remains interested in helping opposing teams in facilitating moves, while also receiving interest from two notable pieces: John Collins and Collin Sexton.
"The Jazz remain interested in helping facilitate deals, and they are also receiving calls from teams continuing to inquire about John Collins and Collin Sexton, sources said. It continues to look unlikely that Utah would be moved by an offer for Walker Kessler."- Brett Siegel, ClutchPoints
While Walker Kessler seems likely to remain in Salt Lake City past Thursday's league cutoff, the same can't be said for Sexton and Collins, who have been in several rumors in recent weeks as potential movers.
Both players have been productive parts of the Jazz's turbulent campaign. Collins has had one of his best seasons in recent memory, averaging 18.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists on impressive and efficient shooting (53.5/45.5/87.0). With his size and offensive versatility, teams with needy frontcourts could take notice.
Sexton has also remained a vital part of Utah's backcourt, averaging 18.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.1 assists. He's also been effective on the efficiency side, with 47.8% shooting from the field and 41.2% from three. As an offensive weapon, contending teams searching for a strong three-level scorer as a starter or key bench piece might be interested in the Jazz veteran.
Utah's selling status has been widely recognized ahead of the deadline, but to move two of their roster's better contributors, Ainge and the Jazz brass will have to ensure they're getting the most out of both of their guys. Perhaps a first round pick for each could move the needle enough, but it remains to be seen if opposing GMs around the league would be willing to match that price.
The Jazz have until Thursday at 1 PM MT to finalize their deadline decisions, whether that be moving one or both of Sexton or Collins, or perhaps another piece on the roster. Regardless, expect an unpredictable 24 hours ahead for Utah, as well as the rest of the league.
Follow Utah Jazz On SI on Facebook and Twitter/X and Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!