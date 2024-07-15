Insider Reveals Jazz's Desired Return in Markkanen Trade With Warriors
The rumors revolving around the Utah Jazz continue to fly in as we inch through this summer's NBA offseason, and it's safe to say that the chatter around a Lauri Markkanen trade still remains consistent throughout the league.
It's no secret that the Jazz have been receiving some immense interest in their franchise cornerstone over the course of this offseason as many teams have inquired about the one-time All-Star's availability.
While Utah has remained consistent in its stance of not wanting to part ways with Markkanen, it hasn't stopped other GMs from trying their hand to land him, and Danny Ainge will continue listening to whatever comes his way.
Teams like the Golden State Warriors have reportedly been aggressive in their pursuit to secure Markkanen, but as we sit over two weeks from the start of NBA free agency, no forward progress has been made on that front.
However, thanks to a recent development from The Athletic's Shams Charania, we have an idea of what the Jazz would be looking for in a deal with the Warriors-- and it's far from a low asking price.
According to Shams Charania, in the Jazz's trade discussions with the Warriors, they've asked for a returning haul that includes young players like Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, and Brandon Podziemski, alongside an abundance of draft capital:
"The Golden State Warriors have been the most engaged team for Markkanen in recent weeks, as league sources tell The Athletic they have discussed a proposal around Moses Moody, multiple first-round picks, multiple pick swaps and multiple second-round picks. The Jazz, however, have asked for the bulk of young talent and capital the Warriors possess, including Moody, Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski, along with picks, which has been a non-starter thus far for Golden State, league sources said."- Shams Charania, The Athletic
Such a steep price on Markkanen aligns with the Jazz's intentions to hold onto their All-Star talent unless a package came their way to which they couldn't say no. A collection of Moody, Kuminga, Podziemski, and a few first-rounders may be enough to sway Ainge and Co., but it seems unlikely that the Warriors would forfeit such a premium.
We've also seen other teams such as the Sacramento Kings enter their name into the Markkanen sweepstakes, but it seems hard to picture them putting together a combination that stacks up to what Utah is looking for.
The Jazz forward is coming off a productive second season in SLC, where he averaged 23.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists on extremely efficient 48.0/39.9/89.9 shooting splits. It's not often you see seven-footers that can have a strong impact on both ends of the floor like Markkanen does, so Utah is ensuring to do what they can to get the most out of him.
If the Jazz fail to find a package that persuades them enough up to August 6th, the doors will officially open for a re-negotiation and extension to take place for Markkanen, allowing him to earn a max contract and stay in Salt Lake City long-term.
Until then, the expectation is for Utah to keep fishing around the market for the potential of a hungry opposing team biting on the 27-year-old.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X, and subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!