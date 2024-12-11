Insider Reveals Jazz's Interesting Approach to NBA Trade Deadline
With the NBA trade deadline quietly approaching in just under two months, the Utah Jazz are seemingly preparing for what could be an unpredictable next few weeks, and one that could result in a few names being shipped in and out of the roster.
Amid a turbulent season start, resulting in a lowly 5-18 record during the first quarter of the year, the Jazz have already found themselves in several trade rumors involving various names on the roster to keep fans on their toes. However, it seems that with whatever moves Utah and their front office end up making, they may have a clear goal to accomplish on their minds.
According to Evan Sidery of Forbes Sports, as the Jazz look for trades involving their veterans on the roster, they'll be setting out to look for young players rather than adding additional picks to their treasure trove of draft selections.
"As the Jazz weigh potential trade offers for Collin Sexton, John Collins and Jordan Clarkson, they are valuing prospects in return over more future draft picks," Sidery said. "Utah already owns a ton of draft capital, but are intrigued by the idea of adding more high-upside young players."
The Jazz have an abundance of draft selections until the summer of 2029, and instead of piling onto an already strong core of picks, roster talent, and other young prospects seem to be the more coveted asset in Salt Lake City.
Each of the mentioned veterans-- Sexton, Collins, and Clarkson-- have all been mentioned in their own respective rumors in the first month and a half of the 2024-25 NBA campaign. Yet, if one, or any of them get moved, it has to be for the right package in return, especially when dealing with Danny Ainge.
Sexton has been a consistent offensive piece for the past two seasons on an affordable contract. Collins is currently playing some of the best ball of his eight-year career this season. Clarkson is a valuable veteran voice in the locker room making less than $15 million this year and next. If a trade doesn't make sense, the Jazz have reason to keep each of their valued veterans on the roster past the trade deadline.
There's a small chance teams around the league make some youth with upside available to be acquired, and if the right one is on the table, the Jazz have a ton of assets at their disposal to bring that aspired prospect in.
Being ranked as the 25th-ranked offense and 29th-ranked defense, Utah needs all the help they can get on both sides of the floor. Taking a few swings for young players on the market could be a high-risk, high-reward way of finding that aid.
The wide expectation would be for the Jazz to be one of the more prominent sellers in the league, but you never know what to expect with an executive like Danny Ainge at the helm. Regardless, this is a team and front office that should be expected to be active leading up to the February 6th deadine.
Stay tuned to how the tide shifts for the Jazz in the coming weeks, with a potential big move going down at any moment.
