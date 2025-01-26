Insider Reveals Jazz's Rumored Return in John Collins Trade
The Utah Jazz have been a focal point of trade rumors and whispers across recent weeks leading up to the league deadline in February, as eyes are focused on what this unpredictable front office could do ahead of one of the more critical parts of the NBA season.
Various names have come across the trade radar on the Jazz, but one of the more prominent to appear on that list is veteran forward John Collins. After getting off to one of the better starts throughout his career, opposing teams around the league have taken notice of his production, and could look to bring him onto their respective rosters.
And when looking at what the Jazz could potentially get in return for Collins in a deal, recent reports indicate that the market surrounding the eight-year vet could be appealing.
According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, not only have the Jazz and Sacramento Kings kept up in trade conversations circling Collins in recent weeks, but Utah is seemingly expected to get a first-round pick in return for his services-- wherever that may be.
"Sacramento and Utah have certainly talked in recent weeks," Sigel said. "Whether it’s Collins, Sexton, Clarkson, etc. Danny Ainge isn’t giving anyone away. Based on convos I’ve had around the league, I’d expect him to get a first for Collins."
Through the 28 games he's appeared in this season, Collins has averaged 18.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists on 53.1% shooting from the field and a career-best 44.6% from deep.
Teams like the Kings have been in the thick of recent trade conversations, but any deal involving Collins will simply come down to who's willing to offer the best package. Danny Ainge is known to be an executive to get the most out of any trade he conducts, and this time around shouldn't expect to be any different.
Collins was brought into the Jazz from the Atlanta Hawks for a relatively cheap package, consisting of a Rudy Gay, who was on the brink of retirement, and a future second-round pick. To develop that into a first-round pick would be an impressive feat, and it seems like that could be exactly what Ainge has his sights on.
Expect the conversations revolving around Collins to continue until the trade deadline buzzer sounds on February 6th at 1 PM MT.