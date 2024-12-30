Jazz G Jordan Clarkson's Trade Value Revealed Per Insider
As we near the end of the 2024 calendar year with the NBA season in full swing, it means that the league's trade deadline slowly approaches in the background, with the Utah Jazz continuing to be in the thick of rumors and trade conversations with a multitude of players on the roster.
One of those players on the Jazz roster who generated considerable buzz in recent months was veteran guard Jordan Clarkson. With two years left on his contract as a 32-year-old spark plug bench scorer, there's a world where a few teams around the league call up Utah and their front office, potentially having some interest in Clarkson in exchange for assets appealing to the rebuild process in Salt Lake City.
And per some recent developments from NBA insider Marc Stein on his Substack, the price for Clarkson during this season's deadline could come at a low cost for those interested in his services.
According to Stein, Clarkson, along with a few other prominent veteran names around the roster, are expected to be available for a second-round pick.
"Other veterans believed to be available for second-round draft compensation with 39 days to go until the trade deadline include Valančiūnas and Brogdon, Toronto's Kelly Olynyk and Bruce Brown and Utah's Jordan Clarkson."- Marc Stein
Clarkson has averaged 15.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists on 41.0% shooting from the field and 32.4% from three. While not the most consistent shooting splits seen through his career, the 2020 Sixth Man of the Year has proven he can be a dangerous offensive threat on any given night with a high shot-making ability, and other GMs of playoff competitive squads around the league could have intrigue.
The trade cost of Clarkson isn't expected to be too steep, and neither is the value of his contract. Clarkson is pinned to make $14 million over the next two seasons, and for cap-constrained teams around the NBA, adding a tested and experienced jolt of offense to their second unit for that price tag doesn't look to be a poor investment on paper.
With just over a month to go until the trade deadline arrives, Danny Ainge, Justin Zanik, and the rest of the Jazz operation will have some extensive time to deliberate their options with Clarkson, along with other trade pieces around the roster. As with any trade deadline for Utah, fans should stay on their toes, and expect the unexpected.
The NBA trade deadline officially hits at 1 PM MT on February 6th.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X.
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!