Insider Unveils Details of Johnny Juzang's New Contract With Jazz
The specifics are starting to unravel on the Utah Jazz's offseason transactions, with one of those moves being the decision to re-sign their 23-year-old wing Johnny Juzang to a fresh four-year contract.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Juzang's contract is worth $11.43 million across four years, leaving him to hit free agency until the 2028 offseason. However, while the first year of the new contract is fully guaranteed, the final three seasons of the deal stand as non-guaranteed, offering a bit of flexibility for Utah later down the line if need be.
It's similarly structured to the way the Jazz came to terms with their offseason addition of Drew Eubanks from the Phoenix Suns, who reportedly agreed to a two-year contract with the second year of that deal being non-guaranteed. For a team like Utah equipped to make the big move to their roster down the line, it offers a route for a bit extra cap space if/when the opportunity arises.
The Jazz's re-signing and extension of Lauri Markkanen, alongside their other moves this offseason like Juzang and Eubanks, brings Utah right to their salary cap limits after holding around a max deal in open space when free agency opened. While the Jazz were expected to be "big-game hunting" across this summer, that idea may have to come to form in 2025 rather than now.
With 14 players signed onto the roster, the Jazz have one more availability open before they're ready to roll and enter the next season.
