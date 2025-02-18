Insider: Jazz 'Excited' About Breakout Rookie's Development
It's been far from a pleasant outing for the Utah Jazz during the 2024-25 campaign.
After rattling off to a 13-41 record entering the All-Star Break, the Jazz have been more-so been eyeing this offseason's draft lottery rather than any hopes of competing in a tough Western Conference stacked with talent.
Yet, regardless of the struggles in Utah across the year, that doesn't mean this team hasn't had some excitement to lean on outside of their future odds in the lottery.
One of those exciting factors for the Jazz this season has been the impressive play of rookie guard Isaiah Collier –– the USC product who by some miracle slid into Utah's lap at 29th-overall during the 2024 draft –– and a first-year player who's made a statement midway through his debut campaign.
Through 46 games on the floor for the Jazz, Collier has been a strong part of their backcourt. He's averaged 6.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 5.8 assists on 41.3% from the field. The USC product has also managed to find his way into the starting lineup in 19 of Utah's past 21 games, moving Keyonte George to the second unit.
In just his first year with the team, Collier has shown to have a case as the best passer on the roster, and one of Utah's more intriguing pieces in their extensive rebuild process.
And if you ask the Jazz organization themselves, they seem pumped about what the future for Collier could hold.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Woo, the internal feelings around the Jazz are notably positive concerning Collier.
"Sources said the Jazz, understandably, are excited about his growth internally as the team works through a long rebuild," Woo said. "Collier is shooting 25% from 3-point range and can still be an adventure to watch... The jumper is going to have to come around, but Collier looks like an excellent reclamation project for Utah, and he landed in a great situation for his development."
It's easy to get excited about a rookie as impressive in his first year as Collier has been. The jumpshot has shown to need some work, but when factoring in his ability as a lead ball hander and a playmaker, there's certainly a long-term spot for Collier in Utah's rotation.
Collier was one viewed as one of the top prospects in the 2024 class before miraculously sliding down the board on draft night to Utah. Now, he's making opposing front offices feel foolish for the decision.
Coming out of the All-Star Break, Collier currently leads rookie guards in total assists and assists per game, showing out as one of the best passers in the entire class. He's also 26th in the NBA entirely for assists per game.
It's early, but the Jazz may have something special in their rookie guard. Questions may still revolve around his long-term fit with George in the backcourt, his jumpshot, and ability to be a true lead one on a competitive team, but Utah's gotten some considerable positive signs up to this point. Time will tell if he can keep the arrows trending in the right direction.