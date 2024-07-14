Jazz's Isaiah Collier Sounds Off on Cody Williams: 'He's Real Special'
The Utah Jazz's 10th-overall selection during the 2024 NBA Draft in Cody Williams showed out during his Las Vegas Summer League debut vs. the Dallas Mavericks.
The Jazz squeaked out a W on Saturday vs. the Mavericks, 90-89, where it was Williams who showed out as the star of the night. He ended up posting a team-high 21 points on 9/15 shooting from the field, while also showing off his advertised versatility by putting up three rebounds and four assists.
A hot start from Williams is exactly what Jazz fans likely love to see in the initial stages of this year's summer games, but it's nothing that Utah's other first-round pick, Isaiah Collier, didn't see coming.
After Saturday's game in Vegas against the Mavericks, KSL's Ryan Miller caught up with Collier, where the 19-year-old guard handed off some notably solid praise Williams's way:
“We’ve been seeing flashes since day one, like dunking on people the first day. Cody’s gonna be real good. He's real special.”- Isaiah Collier, per KSL's Ryan Miller
Through some seemingly positive practices under his belt, and also a strong Summer League performance, the Jazz's decision to take Williams looks like it was the correct one to make in a tiny sample size. The Colorado wing has the potential to soon develop into a two-way star for Utah in the near future, and the signs of a high ceiling are already becoming apparent.
Combining his finishing and smooth outside shot with his ideal positional length, Williams is the perfect fit to place alongside this Jazz rebuild as either a component with Keyonte George in the backcourt or even placed next to Lauri Markkanen on the floor as an option at either forward.
If Williams continues to show out during his reps in the Summer League, it may soon become extremely clear that the Jazz hit a home run during this year's draft.
Utah will take the floor in Las Vegas once again on Monday when they face off against the Sacramento Kings at 8 PM MT.
