Former NBA All-Star to Join Utah Jazz G League Affiliate
The Utah Jazz's G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars, made some headlines on Monday morning with their latest addition to the roster.
According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, the Stars have agreed to sign former All-Star Isaiah Thomas onto their roster as he hopes to make an NBA return once again.
This is some familiar territory for the Stars, who added Thomas onto their roster last season for a quick stint before he ultimately landed on an NBA roster with the Phoenix Suns in the second half of the year.
Thomas, the 5-foot-9 guard, has made his way around the league during his 12 years of service. During his time in the NBA, he's had two All-Star campaigns, one All-NBA selection, and even made the All-Rookie team in his first year as the last pick in the 2011 draft.
Thomas likely won't spend any time on the Jazz's main roster, similarly to how things looked last season, but instead use this opportunity as an audition to get other contending teams around the NBA to take notice, and potentially bring him on board later in the season to help in any efforts for a playoff push.
At 35 years old, turning 36 next month, Thomas has yet to reach the heights of an NBA championship, but he's not going down without a fight. His journey for a league comeback once again starts in Salt Lake City, likely thanks to his former executive from the Boston Celtics Danny Ainge giving him another shot to compete.
The next chance for Thomas to suit up in the G League with the Stars comes on Tuesday, January 28th as the Valley Suns travel to the Maverik Center at 7 PM MT.
