Jazz Announce Update on Lauri Markkanen's Scary Knee Injury vs Spurs
The Utah Jazz fell to the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night in Salt Lake City, but the story of the night was Lauri Markkanen going down with a scary knee injury late in the fourth quarter. It was reported during the game that Utah’s best player suffered a knee contusion. Jazz head coach Will Hardy confirmed the news at his post-game press conference.
"As of now, it's a contusion," Hardy said.
If that is the case, that would be good news for the Jazz, considering Markkanen had to be carried off the court. Markkanen left the game with 14 points on 5-for-14 shooting from the field.
The Jazz lost the contest 128-115. The game was much closer than the final score indicated. At halftime, it was tied 66-66, and the Spurs had a slim three-point lead heading into the final quarter. However, the Spurs dominated the fourth quarter and cruised to a double-digit win.
Victor Wembanyama led all scorers with 34 points. Second-year Jazzman Keyonte George led the Jaz with 26 points in a losing cause.
There won’t be much time to recover with the Denver Nuggets coming into town on Wednesday night. The Jazz haven’t ruled Markkanen out versus the Nuggets, but it’s a safe bet he’ll be on the shelf for a bit. Let’s hope it’s sooner rather than later.
