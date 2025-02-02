Jazz Involved in Blockbuster Luka Doncic Trade With Lakers, Mavericks
The NBA landscape just got turned upside-down, and the Utah Jazz are right in the thick of it.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Dallas Mavericks have agreed to trade Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick, while the Jazz factor in as a third-team to facilitate the deal.
As for what the Jazz receive in the deal, they land Jalen Hood-Schifino, a 2025 second-round pick from the Los Angeles Clippers, and a 2025 second-round pick from the Mavericks –– yet with no word on what Utah may be sending out.
Wow.
The deal seemingly comes out of nowhere, with practically no trade talk surrounding either Doncic or Davis in the days leading up to the February 6th trade deadline. Yet, despite the lack of chatter, the Dallas and Los Angeles got to work behind closed doors, with a deal now all but official.
Doncic, one of the league's most prolific offensive talents and superstars in the NBA now lands in LA with LeBron James during his final years in the league, while Davis gets to team up with the reigning Western Conference champions alongside Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, and the Mavericks.
When looking at the deal through the Jazz's lens, Hood-Schifino now enters as an appealing buy-low prospect to finish out the season with as a former first-round pick from 2023. While he hasn't gotten his short career off on the right foot just yet, a new situation in Utah presents a new and interesting opportunity for the 21-year-old.
But the main focus of this deal centers on the Lakers and Mavericks, and what could soon transpire after this earthquake of a trade.
Doncic has remained sidelined since December with a calf injury but could be gearing up to return to the court ahead of the All-Star break. Davis will likely debut with the Mavericks sooner and hope to be a catalyst in getting this team back to the NBA Finals in the process.
