Jazz-Bucks Injury Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo Status Update
The Utah Jazz return home from their four-game road trip to face the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night. Both franchises have key contributors whose status is in question heading into the contest.
Johnny Juzang (hand) and Cody Williams (ankle) are out, while Walker Kessler (shoulder), John Collins (illness), and Jordan Clarkson (foot) are questionable.
As for the Bucks, Bobby Portis (personal) is out, while Kris Middleton (ankle) and AJ Green (quad) are questionable. Also, Giannis Anteokounpo (knee) is probable.
This will be a battle of two teams that have different agendas. The Jazz are playing for draft position but will still attempt to snap a five-game losing streak. Utah is also loser of their last eight out of nine games. On the other hand, the Bucks are winners of their last eight out of 10 games and are in fourth place in the Eastern Conference.
Despite the current losing streak, the Jazz have been competitive in most of their games as of late. Six of their last eight losses have been by single digits.
The Bucks have been winning their games in dominant fashion following a sluggish start to the season. Six out of their last seven wins are by double digits.
Utah is hitting a tough spot with its upcoming schedule. The following 13 games will be against opponents competing for a playoff spot. There are also only six more games until the February 6 trade deadline.
The tip-off tonight is at 7:00 MT.
Follow Utah Jazz On SI on Facebook and Twitter/X and Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!!