Jazz's Cody Williams Makes Huge Statement in G League Eruption
While Cody Williams's rookie season hasn't quite gone as smoothly as one would hope, the 10th-overall pick seems to be finding his groove as shown during his latest performance with the Utah Jazz's G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars.
In 32 minutes as a starter, Williams had a career day. He posted 36 points, one rebound, and three assists on 13-21 shooting from the field. He also took care of business on the defensive end with three steals and two blocks to lead the Stars past the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, 117-121. The Stars also saw the Jazz's newest two-way addition, Elijah Harkless, have a career game, posting 32 points on 9-15 shooting from the field in his debut.
Williams has been back and forth between the Jazz's main roster and their G League squad. During his 19 games played with Utah, he's averaged 3.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists shooting 31.2% from the field, and has seemingly struggled to find a fit on the Jazz's young roster.
However, it's starting to look like the Jazz's lottery pick from this summer is starting to find his groove.
Since spending over a month stationed with the Stars, Williams has begun to find his way back to the main lineup, and will likely continue gaining some traction for more playing time outside of the G League moving forward. During his three games with the Jazz since Christmas, Williams has looked much more polished offensively, shooting a collective 60% in his three appearances.
Williams will have his next opportunity to suit up for the Jazz's main roster on Saturday when the Jazz return home to face off against the Miami Heat for the first time this season.