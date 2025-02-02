Jazz Cut Ties With Recent Trade Acquisition
After being involved in two trades over the weekend, the Utah Jazz have already released one of their recent acquisitions.
According to a team release, the Jazz have cut Mo Bamba, acquired in their Saturday deal with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Bamba was brought in alongside veteran P.J. Tucker and a 2025 second-round pick, while the Jazz shipped out Drew Eubanks and Patty Mills in exchange.
During his 28 games played with the Clippers this season, Bamba averaged 4.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks a night on just over 12 minutes a night.
After this trade with the Clippers was paired alongside the Jazz's three-team blockbuster of Anthony Davis and Luka Doncic effectively bringing in Jalen Hood-Schifino, Utah needed to cut one player to meet their max roster requirement of 15 players. As a result, Bamba was the odd man out.
The jury's still out on what may happen to the Jazz's other Clippers addition, P.J. Tucker, but he could be eyeing a similar fate ahead.
Tucker, who turns 40 in May, likely doesn't have much ambition to play for a rebuilding squad gunning for the lottery, while Utah won't have much incentive to play him on a young, budding roster. A potential trade to reroute his services could be in the works with less than one week to go until the deadline, or if not, perhaps a buyout could work well for both sides.
While the release of Bamba is mostly minor, it does leave some questions on how the Jazz will address their backup center position in the second half of this season. Kyle Filipowski will likely be the favorite to fill in as Utah's primary backup five, but it could also lead to two-way players like Oscar Tshiebwe or Micah Potter getting better reps as well.
Follow Utah Jazz On SI on Facebook and Twitter/X and Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!