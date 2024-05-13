Jazz Have Easy Decision to Make After Falling in NBA Draft Lottery
Luck was not on the side of the Utah Jazz on Sunday.
After coming into the day with 6% odds to jump up to the first-overall selection, the Jazz faced a polar opposite fate by dropping not one, but two spots in the lottery, ending up with the 10th-overall pick later this June. In the end, the Atlanta Hawks were the team to come out as massive winners, ending up with the first pick with just a 3% chance to land it.
It makes for an interesting discussion of how the Jazz should tackle the draft process now. They're sitting in a worse position on the board than they were at last cycle, and a bit out of range to get their hands on a top prospect in this class.
So what's the plan now?
Of course, the Jazz could stick and pick at number ten and take the best guy available, or even target a player there to help their defensive woes from last season. However, the 10th-rated prospect in an overall lacking class does not move the needle much at all for Utah.
Without any drastic moves to improve this personnel, it's hard to see this roster make a significant jump with the same core they ended this year with. The current state of the Western Conference is deep, andtalented, and will only be looking to improve this summer. If the Jazz intended to stay conservative this offseason and rely on the development of their young players, the results will not look much different than we saw last season.
The situation at hand sets the stage perfectly for the Jazz to utilize this tenth pick as a trade chip to make a splash this offseason.
Whether the pick is used to bring in a veteran All-Star-esque talent to pair alongside Lauri Markkanen, or to trade up further into the draft, the Jazz must make a statement here. Without making a significant move to get closer to the ultimate goal of being a contender, this team will look complacent and stagnant.
As Markkanen begins to enter the prime of his career, overwhelming patience is a trap the Jazz cannot afford to fall into. He's one of the few veterans in the league to have yet to earn a postseason appearance at 27 years old. The longer Utah sits on its chips and waits for the perfect opportunity to fall at its feet, the more uncertain the All-Star forward's future could be.
Danny Ainge already made it clear this offseason would be one where the Jazz go "all-in" and this would be a move to align with such a statement. Sure, the Jazz can continue this rebuild at its current pace, but by having their treasure trove of draft assets and some cap space to work with, the opportunity to accelerate this process could be readily available.
As we approach closer to the NBA Draft, we'll get a better sense of who'd be up for grabs, and what teams are open for business. Regardless, the Jazz are an ideal candidate to be in the market for a big change, especially so after the happenings on Sunday.
