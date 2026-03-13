Bill Simmons Raises Doubts About Utah Jazz Coach Will Hardy

Is Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy truly a good NBA head coach?

Despite having a losing record to his name across the past four years at the helm for the Jazz, most would tell you that Hardy is among the upper-half tier of coaches around the league, and one of the brighter young offensive minds the NBA has today.

But Bill Simmons of The Ringer is the latest to raise some doubts regarding just how good Hardy is following the Jazz's blowout loss to the New York Knicks.

During an episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, Simmons was discussing the Jazz after their 17-point loss to the Knicks, and had some questions as it pertained to Will Hardy, questioning whether or not he was really a good head coach as Utah is now trending towards its fourth year of entering the lottery.

"I was watching Will Hardy last night. They're playing the Knicks. Utah is beating the Knicks in the third quarter. And it's like, they're trying to lose. So, 'oh, this will be fun," Simmons said. "And they end up losing by 17. I think the Knicks flipped the game, I think by like 27, 28 points. And they're cutting to Will Hardy, and it’s kind of just like... I don't even know if Will Hardy is a good coach."

"I know that if Ime [Udoka] had left the Celtics, and Will Hardy wasn't already at Utah, Will Hardy would've been the coach [of the Celtics], because he was the number one [assistant]... This is three-straight years of watching him basically call of the dogs when they have a chance to win in February-March-April."

Is It Fair to Question Will Hardy as a Good Head Coach?

In what's now Hardy's fourth year as the Jazz's head coach, anyone leading a fourth-straight losing season is bound to face unavoidable uncertainty of whether or not they can really be the guy leading a roster to an NBA championship.

Simmons isn't wrong to question Hardy. He's 105-207 since taking the job in 2022 and headed straight toward his third consecutive season with 50 or more losses on the year.

Typically, stats like that after four years on the job in the NBA get coaches fired rather than a contract extension, like the Jazz gave Hardy just last offseason.

But even when looking at the raw numbers of wins and losses, there's still been some high highs for the Jazz while Hardy's been leading the way as head coach to help speed along this rebuild by a few years in the process.

Feb 20, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy during the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Lauri Markkanen has broken out as an All-Star-level cornerstone that he wasn't seen as before arriving in Utah. Keyonte George is the latest breakout star to tap into his offensive aggressiveness under the Jazz's head coach to become an All-Star-level talent he wasn't seen as having in store before coming onto the roster.

Hardy has consistently done more with less across the past four years, that's led to the Jazz being in similar positions like they were up big against the Knicks, just to be forced to blatantly take their foot off the gas to lose the game for draft lottery odds.

There's also been some low lows for Hardy's tenure with the Jazz. The team is now trending towards their fourth-straight losing season with him at the helm, has consistently been one of the NBA's worst team defenses for the past three seasons, and until he's able to put together a year with a win-loss over .500, it's fair to have questions whether or not he can be a winning head coach.

But part of the results of those losing seasons simply falls out of Hardy's control.

The Jazz as an organization have made it no secret they're more focused on maximizing their first-round pick in this year's draft for the betterment of their franchise over making a Play-In or playoff push.

In reality, that puts Hardy in a position of future success with one more appealing young player to add to the mix, but keeps him from showing off his true skillset as one of the best emerging coaches in the NBA.

That's what makes next year for Hardy's tenure with the Jazz, his fifth season as their head coach, that much more important to capitalize on.

Now with Jaren Jackson Jr. in the building and the Jazz being out of control of their first-round pick because of that move, it essentially forces Utah to be aggressive for a playoff push in the Western Conference next year, and might finally have the talent on the roster to make some serious noise in the process.

Keyonte George will be even better in his fourth year pro, same for Ace Bailey in his second season following a full summer of development, and their frontcourt of Markkanen, Jackson Jr., and Walker Kessler will be fully healthy and re-juvenated for a real season of winning basketball, and one that can cement Hardy's status as a high-end NBA coach.

Until then, Hardy will be subject to the same doubts that he's been forced to face since taking on the ongoing rebuild in Utah. But he can rest assured that his time to truly prove himself lies right around the corner later this calendar year.