Jazz F Cody Williams' Big Brother Discusses 2024 Draft Experience
The Utah Jazz’s first preseason against an NBA opponent is upon us. Jazz fans will get an extensive dose of Utah’s three 2024 draft picks, most notably No. 11 overall pick Cody Williams.
Williams's participation in the NBA is a family affair. His older brother, Jalen Williams, is a former lottery selection and is entering his third year as a pro with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
However, despite being just two years removed from the draft process, Williams didn’t advise his little brother on what to expect the day he was selected by Utah. Williams sounded off on the experience and what was going through his mind on his younger brother's big day.
"It was really cool. Honestly, I was just kind of watching more than anything and just kind of taking that all in. The experience, and kind of just watching him interact with everybody and go through the same thing that I went through. The draft is such a blur, and there is so many things going on that week — that I really don’t remember mine. I feel like I’ll always remember his. So, I don’t really give him too much advice or anything to like – look out for. I just wanted to be there and watch him experience it and go through that whole thing. So, I got to live out some of the stuff that I may not remember." -- Jalen Williams
Utah drafted Williams because it fits what Jazz CEO Danny Ainge has been attempting to build since arriving in Utah. Ainge wants versatile players with elite length who can play a positionless style of basketball. Williams checks those boxes and will get plenty of opportunities playing for a franchise entering the third year of a rebuild.
There also may not be a better landing spot for Williams to start his career than Salt Lake City. There’s a clear path for Williams to get live reps at the NBA level, and it appears to be unlikely he'll spend any time in the G-League.
Williams will start the year as a reserve, but there could be an opportunity to be part of the starting five by season’s end. Even though he’s listed as a forward, the best shot of being a starter in year one is at the shooting guard position.
Collin Sexton will start the season beginning the game as the shooting guard. Entering his seventh year as a pro, Sexton brings experience and is coming off a season where he was arguably Utah’s MVP.
Sexton could still be a big part of Utah’s future, but it may be as the sixth man. Boasting a 7-foot-1 wing span, Williams has the tangibles to bring more to the table on defense.
Considering Keynonte George is the starting point guard, the Jazz need a guard who can put up more resistance against the opponent's best wing. A George-Sexton starting backcourt was a big contributor to Utah's ranking dead last in the league in defensive rating the previous year.
It remains to be seen if Williams can leapfrog Sexton on the depth chart in year one, but it’s something to keep an eye on moving forward. If he can make the same impact on the court as his older brother did his rookie year, then it could happen sooner rather than later.
Williams' next opportunity to prove his worth will be Monday against the Houston Rockets at the Delta Center. The tip-off is at 7:00 MT.