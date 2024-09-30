Jazz Fans Should Brace for Tectonic In-Season Trades
There were plenty of rumors about the Utah Jazz this offseason. Despite all the chatter on social media, the Jazz decided to extend Lauri Markkanen and keep John Collins, Jordan Clarkson, and Walker Kessler.
However, the chances of an in-season trade remain, and Jazz fans can expect the same names to keep popping up in the rumor mill. It does appear that Markkanen will be sticking around for a while, but that can’t be said about Clarkson, Collins, and Kessler.
So what are the chances of this trio of Jazzman being involved in an exchange by season’s end? Let’s examine.
Jordan Clarkson - 75%
Utah’s most tenured player days as a Jazzman are ending, but there is no guarantee that it will happen this season. Clarkson’s current contract is on the bubble of being considered team-friendly, and how he performs to start the year will go a long way in deciding his fate this season.
Clarkson is only a season removed from averaging 20.8 points on 44.4% shooting. That stat line justifies the 14.092 million owed for this season, but that was still two years ago—Clarkson’s most recent year produced career lows in 3-point FG percentage and effective field goal percentage. Also, Clarkson has missed 48 games over the last two years and will be 32 years old to start the season.
It makes sense for both parties to part ways sooner rather than later. The Jazz is pivoting to the youth movement, and Clarkson is at a stage in his career where playing for a rebuilding team doesn’t make sense. The only thing holding back a trade this year would be an injury or if Clarkson’s play on the court continues to trend in the wrong direction.
John Collins - 35%
Like Clarkson, Collins is in a situation where playing for a team during a rebuild doesn’t make sense. The Jazz also drafted Taylor Hendricks and Kyle Filipowski, who need to be developed and play the same position as Collins.
However, what’s owed on Collins’ contract shouldn’t be taken lightly, and finding a buyer will be difficult. The Jazz are on the hook for 52 million spread over two seasons, so good luck with that.
The most likely path to a Collins exchange is if Utah is willing to take on a negative asset back. I don’t see that happening for a team rebuilding, and the Jazz may have to wait until the trade deadline in 2026 to get out from under a contract that’s far from being team friendly.
Walker Kessler - 50%
Hearing Kessler’s name in the rumor mill this summer was a surprise. The New York Knicks were being linked to Kessler and other backup center options around the league. That ship has most likely sailed with the Knicks trading Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo for Karl Anthony-Towns.
Kessler lost his starting job last season, which could be a sign that Utah is open to the idea of making an in-season trade. It was also puzzling that Kessler was asked to be part of Utah’s Summer League squad despite entering his third year as a pro.
Unlike Clarkson and Collins, Kessler has a team-friendly contract, and making a trade wouldn’t be difficult. Also, Utah likes to run a five-out offense, and that may not be a match for a player who isn’t an efficient three-point shooter.
That said, Utah isn’t just going to give Kessler away. With the Knicks out of the picture, the likelihood of an exchange decreases, but where there’s smoke, there’s fire. Trading Kessler at some point during this season feels like a coin flip.
