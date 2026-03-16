Jazz Share Isaiah Collier Injury Update From Kings Game

In the midst of the Utah Jazz's weekend loss vs. the Sacramento Kings, 111-116, the Jazz saw another one of their top rotational pieces go down with a knee injury, that being second-year guard Isaiah Collier.

During the second half of action, Collier left the locker room after a productive 25-point performance along with five rebounds and three assists, all coming in just 21 minutes.

After the loss in Sacramento, Will Hardy spoke about what he knew concerning Collier's injury for what was labeled as a knee contusion, not giving a timeline for when he may return, but noted that said update would come in the next 24 hours after their game.

"Zay banged knees pretty good, and so he didn't return," Hardy said. "We'll have an update on him in the coming 24 hours. We'll see how it all plays out."

Isaiah Collier Return Timeline Coming Within 24 Hours

It's yet another injury to hit the Jazz's rotation from the past couple of weeks, and depending on just how severe it is, could lead to another absence within their regular lineup across the coming games.

Just in the past week, the Jazz have seen not only Keyonte George face a multiple-week absence due to a hamstring strain, but have also had rookie wing Ace Bailey go down with a concussion against the Portland Trail Blazers that will leave him out for a few games as well.

John Konchar has also missed multiple recent games with a calf injury, depleting Utah's rotation on the wing even further.

Collier might be the next name to fill in that trend of injuries for the Jazz, one that led to Utah's entire starting five being out with some sort of injury for the first time this season against Sacramento.

The injury comes at an inopportune time for Collier, who was not only slated for a major increase in his role for at least the next two weeks due to George's injury, but also because he's been on an impressive run throughout his post-All-Star stretch to make him one of the most impressive performers in his draft class as of late.

In his 10 games played since the All-Star break, Collier has averaged 17.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting 46.1% from the field and playing just above 26 minutes a night.

Mar 15, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (8) drives past Sacramento Kings guard Killian Hayes (3) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

For a player who's generally known to be a primary facilitator and pass-first player, Collier has proven himself to be a talented scorer and driver as well, one that can certainly have a spot cemented in the Jazz's rotation for the foreseeable future, and thus be an awesome complement for George that fits on the same timeline.

However, that productive year two campaign might be put on pause for the next few games, depending on the extent of Collier's knee issue.

For any time that Collier is out, expect to see more playing time for two-way signee Elijah Harkless, who landed his second start of the season against the Kings in Utah's backcourt, and could be slated to get an even bigger chunk of minutes in the guard rotation for as long as both Collier and George are missing games.