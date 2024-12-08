Jazz HC Will Hardy's Statement on Lauri Markkanen Injury Absence
On Friday night, the Utah Jazz took a much-needed win against the Portland Trail Blazers after suffering from five straight losses, putting up a victory in blowout fashion, 141-99.
However, despite a dominating effort, the Jazz were left without a significant piece in the lineup, as Lauri Markkanen was ruled out abruptly before tip off with a back injury, leaving seven-year league journeyman Svi Mykahiliuk to start in his place.
After the win, third-year head coach Will Hardy spoke about how the process went down to rule Markkanen out of the action on little notice.
"I was made aware right before he went out to warm up that maybe something was going on, and he was going to go out and really try it and test it, push it, and meet with the medical team," Hardy said. "Then, after his warm-up and conversations, we just decided that it was best to hold him out tonight and take care of some stuff with his back."
Markkanen has had an up-and-down season to start in Utah but has remained one of the focal points for this Jazz offense throughout, averaging 19.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists on 45.2% shooting from the field and 38.5% from three. His absence on Friday was one of his five total missed games this season, as he's been traversing through a seemingly lingering back injury.
Regardless, the Jazz managed to handle things well without their starting forward, as nine players scored in double figures during the 40-plus point win-- Johnny Juzang leading the way with 22 points off the bench. Considering the results, it was likely a wise decision for Utah to keep their franchise cornerstone on the bench and be safe rather than sorry.
His status moving forward remains uncertain, but Markkanen will have his next shot to be back in the starting lineup come Sunday, when the Jazz travel to take on the Sacramento Kings at Golden One Center.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X.
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!