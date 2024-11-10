Jazz Get Huge Boost From Kevin Durant News Before In-Season Tournament
The NBA In-Season Tournament is right around the corner, and it looks like the Utah Jazz could be in for a considerable boost coming their way right before the slate of games gets underway.
For the Jazz's first matchup of their knockout round games, they'll be set to face off against the Phoenix Suns. However, recent developments indicate a big name will be out of the mix for that contest, that being former league MVP Kevin Durant.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Suns have announced that Kevin Durant has suffered from a calf strain and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, effectively leaving him on the sidelines for Tuesday's upcoming In-Season Tournament game against the Jazz.
Durant has been off to a great start this season as he's posted some of his typical numbers, averaging 27.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists on 55.3% shooting from the field. Losing his impact on both ends of the floor will no doubt lead to a bit of a chance in Phoenix's gameplan for their game against the Jazz, along with their other tournament games to follow.
As a result, expect Devin Booker and Bradley Beal to handle more of the offensive workload against this young Jazz team, who's won two of their nine games to start this new season.
The Jazz and Suns are set to tip off at 7 PM on Tuesday at the Delta Center.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X and subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!