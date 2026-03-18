While the Utah Jazz have been getting beaten up with injuries across the past couple of weeks, it looks like one of their veteran wings is trending in the right direction for a return after a multi-game absence.

According to an injury report update from the Jazz, John Konchar has been upgraded to probable to be activated against the Timberwolves after missing the past three games with a calf injury.

John Konchar (injury management) upgraded to probable Wednesday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) March 18, 2026

Konchar's potential return comes at a time when the Jazz will be down multiple key fixtures of their guard and wing rotation, including their three starters Keyonte George, Ace Bailey, and Lauri Markkanen also listed on the injury report against the Timberwolves.

And while his status to play won't be exactly certain until his probable status is elevated before tip-off, it's a step in the right direction for his return after missing the past week of regular season action.

Jazz Could Get John Konchar Back vs. Timberwolves

Since arriving to the Jazz at the start of February, Konchar has actually turned into a frequently utilized piece within Will Hardy's rotation, even managing to start in four of the 13 games that he's been available for since coming onboard.

In his brief stint with Utah so far, Konchar is averaging 2.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 2.2 steals a night while shooting 32.6% from the field.

Feb 26, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard John Konchar (55) moves the ball as New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray (5) defends during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

His numbers don't quite pop off the stat sheet compared to some other contributors within the Jazz's rotation, and he still has yet to truly get comfortable on the offensive side of the ball since he's touched down in Salt Lake City.

However, as an impact player on the defensive end, an underrated rebounder, and a guy that will hustle for loose balls, it's easy for Konchar to nestle his way into virtually any rotation as a coach's favorite on the wing.

For Will Hardy, he's described Konchar in the past as a "winning player,” and clearly makes for someone that he has a notable affinity for as a rotational player.

“If there’s a ball nearby, his hand will touch it," Hardy said of Konchar. "He has elite instincts for the ball, does so many winning things: steals, deflections, blocked shots, rebounds, plays an unselfish style. And he never really looks like he's flying around."

"His brain clearly works quickly, he's just in the right spot a lot. He’s a winning player."

The Jazz and Hardy will be glad to have Konchar back in the rotation, if it is indeed against the Timberwolves, one that they'll potentially be down all five of their projected starters for next season.

That could allow Konchar to land yet another start within his Jazz tenure alongside Isaiah Collier in the backcourt— who's off the injury report after his knee injury vs. the Sacramento Kings— Brice Sensabaugh, Cody Williams, and Kyle Filipowski.

However, the state of Utah's season with less than one month left on the calendar, don't be shocked if Hardy winds up making a shakeup to that projected starting five before tip-off arrives.