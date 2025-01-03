Jazz Get Interesting Jimmy Butler Update Ahead of Heat Tilt
To kick off their back-to-back home slate for the weekend, the Utah Jazz will be facing off against the Miami Heat at the Delta Center on Friday-- a team that finds themselves in the middle of some wild drama with five-time All-NBA forward Jimmy Butler.
After the Heat lost their last matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday, Butler hit the podium to speak to the press about his long-term fit with the organization, and whether or not he sees himself finding happiness again with his current situation in Miami-- to which he replied "probably not."
Soon after, insider Shams Charania of ESPN broke the news that Butler had formally requested a trade from the Heat, hoping to land "anywhere else." As Miami seems unwilling to give the six-time All-Star a contract extension past this season, Butler seems firm in his stance to force his way out of South Beach.
However, even with the implications of a potential pending trade on the horizon, his status against the Jazz on Saturday is unchanged.
According to Ira Winderman of The Sun Sentinel, Butler is not listed on the Heat's injury report vs. the Jazz, leaving him expected to suit up for Saturday's road tilt.
Butler has averaged 17.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.7 assists this season with the Heat while shooting a career-best rate from the field of 55.2%.
The situation concerning Butler's availability is very subject to change, but as of now, the injury report indicates he'll be ready to go in Salt Lake City-- even while showcasing a lack of effort and care on the floor during many occasions during his last outing and escalations vs. Indiana
Against the Pacers, Butler posted 9 points on only six shot attempts, a sharp decline from his season averages of over 10 attempts per game, also collecting two rebounds, four assists, and two steals.
Keep an eye on Butler's status leading up to tip-off as the unpredictability of this situation continues to rise with each passing game.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X.
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!