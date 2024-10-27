Jazz F John Collins Trade Stock Revealed per NBA Insider
The Utah Jazz revealed what the team’s minute distribution may look like in its first two games of the season. Notably, Jazz head coach Will Hardy is consistent with what was addressed on Media Day, and the 2024-25 season will be centered around its youth movement.
"Our vision is very clear, this is an opportunity for us to really invest in our youth," Hardy said on Media Day.
It’s bad news for Jazz forward John Collins, who is entering his second year in Salt Lake City after being acquired via trade from the Atlanta Hawks in the summer of 2023. First, Collins lost the starting job he held in his first season with the Jazz, and after two games, he’s only logging 21 minutes per contest. In his first season with the Jazz, Collins averaged 28 minutes per game.
Utah and Collins would be best off parting ways, but according to NBA insider Howard Beck of The Ringer, Collins's trade market is dry. Beck shared his insight when he joined ESPN 700 The Drive with Spencer Checketts.
“I don’t think there’s a market for [John] Collins at all. I just don’t. Partially because the price and partially because of the mixed results with him between Atlanta and Utah. Partially, we’re living in the era of the second apron, and things are just so tight for teams. They have to be really careful. John Collins is almost certainly going to pick up that option, and so, if you trade for him, you have to expect that 26.5 [million] will be on the books for next season.”
The writing has been on the wall for some time now. If there had been a path to unload Collins, it would have been done this past offseason. Collins still has two years left on his current deal, and at 26.5 million per year, the only scenario in a trade would be for Utah to add draft capital in an exchange, and that’s not going to happen with a franchise amid a rebuild.
Despite the gloomy situation Collins finds himself in, the 27-year-old veteran is being a pro about it. Collins touched on his role with the Jazz before the season's opening.
"I feel like I'm in a unique space where I'm in eight years in at age 27," Collins said. "Although I am young and I can still relate, I try to do my best to lead and still provide good information, tips, and tricks for the young guys to learn from in whatever ways they can. It's just part of who I am and trying to continue to grow."
The most likely outcome is that Collins will still be traded. That will likely happen during the 2025-26 campaign when his contract is closer to expiring. Until then, Collins can still be an asset to the rebuilding Jazz.
The Jazz need veteran leadership and a voice of reason for their young core. Collins can play that part while producing in a role he's not accustomed to on the court. As far as his time in Salt Lake City, that will eventually run its course. Next up for Collins and the Jazz is their first road game of the year versus the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night.
