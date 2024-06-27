Jazz Select Kyle Filipowski 32nd Overall in 2024 NBA Draft
With the 32nd pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Utah Jazz have selected Duke center Kyle Filipowski.
Filipowski is a 6-foot-11, 20-year-old big who can come into Utah and provide an instant impact solely based on his positive shooting, strong finishing, and ability to crash the glass effectively.
During his sophomore year with the Blue Devils, he averaged 16.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.5 blocks on 50.5/34.8/67.1 splits.
The selection also helps provide the Jazz with another big man into their roster, after last year's center rotation ended with Walker Kessler and Omer Yurtseven leading the charge. Added depth would come to this position at some point this season, and Filipowski just so happened to fall into Utah's lap at 32.
Utah has now escaped this draft with Cody Williams, Isaiah Collier, and now Filipowksi, making this class look like a super strong haul for Danny Ainge and Co. Each prospect landed within the top 23 of Jonathan Givony's pre-draft rankings, and now enter the fold as three added building blocks to an already solid Jazz foundation.
With Utah's draft now over, barring any surprises, eyes shift towards this summer's free agency where the Jazz will have a few key decisions to make on the future of this roster.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X.
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!