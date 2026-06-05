What Jazz G Keyonte George Did at the NBA Lottery Turned Heads

It was a little under a month ago that Keyonte George took the trip to Chicago to represent the Utah Jazz for this year's NBA Draft Lottery.

The last three times that the Jazz and their previous representatives went to the lottery, the results didn't quite end up panning out in Utah's favor.

In 2023, when the Jazz sent Collin Sexton, they stuck at pick nine. In 2024, they sent franchise legend and commentator Thurl Bailey, and fell to the 10th pick. In 2025, Utah sent co-owner Ashley Smith, and they dropped all the way from the first to the fifth pick.

But this time around, when George was the one making the trip to Chicago, the odds panned out in Utah's favor. They jumped up in the lottery for the first time in franchise history, and secured their first top-two pick in over 40 years.

It was already a good start for George's trip to Chicago. Yet, in the days following, the Jazz guard continued to make the most of his trip by doing what many players don't often do: he stayed to watch the combine testing among this year's prospects.

Keyonte George Spent Extra Time in Chicago to Watch the Combine

NBA.com's Krysten Peek recently spoke about how George's trip to the lottery would end up differing a bit from how players typically represent their respective teams during the events in Chicago.

Instead of taking the next flight out back to Utah, George made a clear statement by taking the extra time to stay in the gym and get a firsthand look at whoever his team's next top draft pick might be.

"Keyonte was there as the representative for the draft lottery," Peek said. "Typically players leave that night or the next day. I've never seen a player stay for combine testing and scrimmages. Key truly loves being in the gym and he wanted to watch his future teammate. Whoever the Jazz pick."

It sticks out as yet another example of George taking the next step of being a standout leader within the Jazz's young core.

He's made those strides in the building all throughout his third year pro, has taken a massive step forward in terms of his production on the floor, and even when he's not performing on the floor, those standout leadership qualities continue to show in moments like this.

Nov 16, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) reacts to his game winning shot during double overtime against the Chicago Bulls at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

Spending some extra time watching this year's class in action working out at the combine probably comes off as an easy sell too.

When pairing the Jazz's top selection at the number two spot with the talent they'll have the ability to get their hands on––whether it be AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, or Cameron Boozer––they'll be sure to have a premier place in this franchise's future.

So for Keyonte, he was wasting no time getting a deeper look at what the next generation could have in store. And in just a few weeks’ time, one of those aforementioned three will almost certainly be teaming up with him in a Jazz uniform.

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