Jazz-Magic Injury Report: Paolo Banchero & Jalen Suggs Update
The Utah Jazz face off against the Orlando Magic on Sunday. The Magic will be missing multiple contributors heading the contest. Jalen Suggs, Gary Harris (back), and Paolo Banchero (oblique) are out, while Anthony Black (back) is questionable.
Banchero hasn't played in over a month, but progress is being made. According to Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel, Banchero went through some light contact work at practice this week.
The Jazz haven't officially released their injuries, but Jordan Clarkson will likely sit this one out. Clarkson was pulled from Saturday’s win against the Miami Heat due to Plantar Fasciitis.
Utah will attempt to make it two in a row after a convincing win against the Heat. The star of that game was Brice Sensabaigh. The Clarkson injury gave Sensabaugh a path to more time on the court, and he did not disappoint. He finished with a career-high of 34 points on 7-for-11 shooting from long distance.
Utah is now 8-25 on the year and is in second to last place in the Western Conference. If the season were to end today, the Jazz would have the fifth-best lottery odds for next year’s draft.
The Magic are 21-15 and fourth in the Eastern Conference. Orlando has been resilient this year, playing short-handed. In games without Banchero in the lineup, the Magic is three games over .500.
Despite the Jazz coming off a game the previous night, the oddsmakers have the Magic favored by only 6.5 points. The tip-off is at 4:30 MT.