Jazz Make Franchise History in Blowout Win vs. Trail Blazers
The Utah Jazz got over their extended losing streak woes on Friday night, as they secured their fifth win of the season against the Portland Trail Blazers on the road in a blowout, 141-99.
However, it was a significant night for the Jazz in more ways than one, as the team managed to make franchise history to go along with their biggest win of the season.
According to a post on X from the team, it was the first time in franchise history nine players scored in double figures in one game. It was also the first time a team reached the feat during the 2024-25 season.
It was a strong night all around the rotation, effectively led by Johnny Juzang's team-high 22 points. The Jazz frontcourt also presented nice showings from John Collins (20 points, three rebounds, two assists) and Walker Kessler (13 points, 17 rebounds), even without Lauri Markkanen being in the lineup due to a back injury.
You also had others like Collin Sexton, Keyonte George and Svi Mykhailiuk in the starting lineup contributing to the franchise-record double-digit total, and Isaiah Collier, Brice Sensabaugh, and Drew Eubanks rounding out the dominating effort off the bench. The only player to play and not reach 10 or more points was, unfortunately, Micah Potter.
The Jazz will have an opportunity to keep their winning ways alive next on Sunday when they travel to take on the Sacramento Kings for their third meeting of the year.
