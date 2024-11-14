Jazz-Mavericks Injury Report: Luca Doncic Update
The Utah Jazz (2-8) will be back in action Thursday night against the Dallas Mavericks (5-6). Both teams will be without a key contributor for the contest.
The Jazz will be without starting center Walker Kessler tomorrow night. Kessler is dealing with right hip bursitis and will miss his second game of the season. The third-year big is having a bounce-back season, averaging 9.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game, which is good for second in the league.
The Mavericks will be missing a couple of key contributors. PJ Washington has been designated doubtful due to a right knee sprain, while Dante Exum continues to miss time due to wrist surgery before the year.
Luka Doncic is listed as probable due to a left groin strain. The All-NBA guard struggled from the floor in the first matchup between the teams earlier this year, shooting 5-for-22 overall. Regardless, he is one of the best players in the league and gives the Mavs a big advantage over the young Jazz.
Without Washington in the fold, Dallas has started Naji Marshall in his place. The Mavericks are currently on a three-game losing streak that they’ll look to snap in Salt Lake City. They have had the Jazz’s number in recent years, winning six out of the past seven matchups.
The Jazz are still looking for their first home win of the year. They’ll have their work cut out against the reigning Western Conference Champions, who want to keep pace in the loaded Western Conference.
Without Walker Kessler, the Jazz matchup poorly against a Mavericks team that likes to punish teams in the paint. John Collins, who poured in a 29-point double-double in his first start of the year, is expected to start in place of Kessler. Collins is averaging 17.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game this year and is one of the few bright spots on the roster.
Tip-off is at 7:00 pm MT.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X and subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!