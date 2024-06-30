Jazz Move Forward With Decisions on Trio of Young Players
With NBA free agency set to open up tomorrow at 4 p.m. MT, the Utah Jazz made decisions on a few players whose contracts have expired. As Tony Jones of the Athletic reported, Utah tendered a qualifying offer to Johnny Juzang, making him a restricted free agent. The Jazz opted not to tender an offer for Micah Potter or Kira Lewis Jr.
By tendering the offer to Juzang, the Jazz can match any deal he was set to sign with another team. This gives them team control to either negotiate a new contract without the risk of him walking for nothing.
Potter and Lewis's decision today paves the way for both of them to enter unrestricted free agency, where they will ultimately control their destiny.
Juzang finished his second season with the Jazz averaging just shy of 19 per game in the 20 contests he played in including 5 starts. He proved that his hot shooting could translate to the NBA in that stretch- Juzang shot 41.6% on good volume in his limited minutes. While he had hot & cold stretches with his three-point shot in the G-League, Juzang shot around 37% on a hefty sample size.
Listed at 6’7 and 215 lbs, the 23-year-old Juzang was one of the only true wings on the roster for Utah last season. After spending the last two seasons with the Jazz on a two-way contract, Juzang’s size and shooting ability give him the unique skill set to catch on as an NBA player. By tendering his qualifying offer, I expect Juzang to return next season.
Potter, like Juzang, has spent the last couple of years playing for the Jazz on a two-way contract. The 6’9 big man is also an excellent shooter, proving this both consistently in the G-League and in his limited minutes with the Jazz.
Overall, Potter is a very solid player who could fit on any bench in the NBA, including with the Jazz. As Jones reports, the Jazz are open to a reunion with the 26-year-old. After drafting Kyle Filipowski and with roster spots filling up for Utah, it seems unlikely.
In February, Lewis Jr. was brought to Utah as part of the Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji trade. The former lottery pick has yet to carve out a consistent NBA role. Though he showed flashes of his tantalizing speed and playmaking with the Jazz, he’s headed for free agency with his NBA future in jeopardy.
Lewis averaged 3.8 points and 1.6 assists per game in his very limited minutes for the Jazz this spring.
