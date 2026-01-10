Jazz List Three Starters on Injury Report vs. Hornets

The Utah Jazz and Charlotte Hornets will be on for their second meeting of the 2025-26 regular season, this time on the Jazz's home floor, as they'll be looking to extend to a second-straight win after their latest 116-114 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

However, it seems like Utah will be dealing with at least a couple of absences for their action against Charlotte, and could be down as many as three starters before their weekend tip-off.

Here's the full injury landscape for both the Jazz and Hornets before their upcoming matchup.

Utah Jazz Injury Report

OUT - F Ace Bailey (left hip flexor; strain)



OUT - G Elijah Harkless (G League - Two-Way)



OUT - C Walker Kessler (left shoulder; injury recovery)



OUT - F Lauri Markkanen (rest)



OUT - F Georges Niang (left foot; fourth metatarsal stress reaction)



OUT - F John Tonje (G League - Two-Way)



QUESTIONABLE - C Jusuf Nurkic (left first MTP; sprain)

The biggest name set to be out of the mix for the Jazz against Charlotte will be none other than their star forward Lauri Markkanen, who will be sidelined due to rest.

Markkanen has missed just five games across the Jazz's initial season sample size, being available for 86% of Utah's contests thus far. He'll now be out of the fold for his sixth game of Utah's 2025-26 campaign, and will leave the roster without their leading scorer.

Markkanen has been putting together some of his best numbers as a pro throughout his fourth year in Utah, averaging 27.9 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.2 assists, shooting 48.3% from the field, 36.5% from three, and could very well be eyeing his second career All-Star appearance in the process.

Nov 2, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) handles the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Along with Markkanen being sidelined, the Jazz will also be without their top-five pick Ace Bailey, who continues to recover from a lingering hip injury sustained at the end of December against the Detroit Pistons.

Bailey did return for a brief period in a 10-minute showing against the Oklahoma City Thunder before he would then he sent back to the injury report, and will now be primed to miss a second-straight game because of that same hip strain.

Jusuf Nurkic could join both Markkanen and Bailey on the sidelines, depending on how his status shifts leading up to tip-off, but regardless, it'll leave head coach Will Hardy to make a couple of tweaks to his typical starting five.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

OUT - C Mason Plumlee (right groin surgery)



PROBABLE - C Ryan Kalkbrenner (left elbow sprain)



PROBABLE - F Tidjane Salaun (left ankle sprain)



PROBABLE - F Grant Williams (right knee surgery)

The Hornets won't be without any major pieces of their lineup against the Jazz, with Mason Plumlee being the only name officially listed out for the action in Utah, and three others being deemed probable.

Grant Williams also seems like he'll be making his return to the Hornets' lineup after having missed the entire regular season thus far as he's continued to rehab from last season's torn ACL.

Now that he's probable, so long as his shootaround goes smoothly, expect to see him back on the floor in Salt Lake City for the first time since November of 2024.



