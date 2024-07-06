Jazz Have 'No Motivation' to Trade Lauri Markkanen per Insider
Hold the phone on the rumors of the Utah Jazz trading Lauri Markkanen. According to Jazz beat writer Tony Jones of The Athletic, there's no motivation to trade Markkanen, but Utah does have a thresh hold that would need to be met if a trade were to come to fruition. Jones shared his insight when he joined 95.7 The Game.
"It's different than Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. The Jazz had motivation for different reasons for both of those guys to trade - both of those guys. There's no motivation to trade Lauri Markkanen. He's a star-level player that's happy in Utah, and you know, the Jazz can grow with the young guys on their roster. If they're going to trade Lauri, there's a thresh hold that has to be met, and only they can answer that question."
Markkanen has been the talk of the NBA this week. The dominoes have fallen on the big-name free agents and All-Star caliber players rumored to be traded this offseason. With Markkanen being the last one standing, the rumors have been coming in rapidly.
If you believe the oddsmakers, Markkanen has an equal chance of suiting up for the Golden State Warriors and the Jazz. DraftKings has both teams listed at +250 to retain his services. In contrast, the San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat, Sacramento Kings, and Oklahoma City Thunder have a puncher's chance of pulling off a deal, per DraftKings.
The Jazz are certainly stuck between a rock and a hard place with Markkanen. Luring free agents to Salt Lake City can be difficult, and being on the verge of signing Markkanen to an extension while he is in his prime feels like a no-brainer. However, the 2025 draft class is projected to be stacked, and by keeping Markkanen, the Jazz could be missing out on a top-five selection.
From this point of view, the Jazz could have their cake and eat it, too. Even with Markkanen, the Jazz could bottom out in an effort to draft in the top-5. Utah is on pace to have six rostered players that have been drafted in the last two years. All it would take is trading the likes of Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, John Collins, or Walker Kessler. If we're being honest, a combination of any two of these players should do the trick.
This assumes that Utah isn't blown away with an offer it can't refuse. As Jones said, we don't know exactly what is being offered, but we have to assume that for Ainge to pull the trigger, the Jazz would have to get more than the haul the Brooklyn Nets received from the New York Knicks in the Mikal Bridges trade. The Nets received:
- Bojan Bogdanovic
- Mamadi Diakite
- Shake Milton
- unprotected 1st-round pick in 2025
- unprotected 1st-round pick in 2027
- unprotected 1st-round pick in 2029
- unprotected 1st-round pick in 2031
- unprotected pick swap in 2028
- top-four protected 2025 1st-round pick via Bucks
- 2nd round pick in 2025
Hopefully, Jazz fans can resolve the matter sooner rather than later, but until then, expect the rumors to keep coming.
