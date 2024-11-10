Jazz Outlast Spurs, 111-110: 3 Key Takeaways
Collin Sexton scored 23 points, while Lauri Markkanen contributed 20 as the Utah Jazz outlasted the San Antonio Spurs for their second victory of the year, 111-110. Victor Wembanyama scored 23 points in a losing cause.
The Jazz were up for most of the contest and squeaked this one out, thanks to some careless defense by the Spurs. Down by one point, Stephen Castle fouled Jordan Clarkson on a three-point shot with 11.1 seconds left to play. The Jazz made 6-for-7 from the charity stripe from that point to finish the game and secure the victory.
So, what did we learn from Utah’s second road win of the year? Let’s examine.
Isaiah Collier Logs First Career Start
Collier logged his first career game on Thursday night against the Milwaukee Bucks and followed that up by starting against the Spurs. It was a mixed bag for the rookie, as he finished with seven points on 3-for-9 shooting.
Collier can be a force when he gets going downhill against his opponent in Utah’s half-court sets. The issue on Saturday was finishing at the rim and making some free throws. Also, Collier didn't turn the ball over while logging 25 minutes. Overall, it was not a bad performance for the rookie.
The question moving forward is where Collier fits when Keyonte George comes back. Is it Collier or Patty Mills at the backup point guard spot?
Lauri Markkanen Trending in the Right Direction
Markkanen had a good second game back from his back injury. Although his shooting percentages were low, he wasn’t shy about attacking the basket and knocked down a trio of three-pointers.
It wasn’t back to his usual All-Star form, but that had much to do with Wembanyama's ability to protect the rim. As Markkanen goes, so does the Jazz. It will be interesting to see how they manage Markkanen’s minutes if Utah can stack some wins together.
Utah's objectives this year are draft position and player development. I don’t expect Utah to aggressively start tanking games until after the trade deadline.
Brice Sensabaugh Odd Man Out
It appears Senabaugh is at the back of the line regarding Utah’s rotation. This is the second straight game last year's first-round pick hasn’t been inserted into the game when it matters. Sensabaugh has scored in double figures twice this year but only averages 12 minutes per game when he plays.
The Jazz talked about focusing on the youth movement before the start of the season, but in this case, there are just not enough minutes to go around. Sensabaugh will either need an injury to happen or trade to clear a path for more minutes. Could a stint in the G-League be around the corner for Sensabaugh?
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X and subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!