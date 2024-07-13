Jazz PG Keyonte George 'Too Good for Summer League' per Insider
The Utah Jazz have seen enough. After second-year Jazzman Keyonte George averaged 30.5 over his two appearances, it was announced that he would not participate in the Las Vegas Summer League. Where it stands today, George is penciled in as the starting point guard for a young Jazz squad that will be entering the third year of their rebuild.
A year ago, George emerged on the scene when he earned All-Summer League honors, and one year later, he'll be looking to improve on a season in which he was named to the NBA All-Rookie second team. The NBA pundits have noted, and his progression came up when NBA writer Zach Harper of The Athletic joined ESPN 700 The Drive with Spence Checketts.
"I think it’s a good thing for Keyonte [George], for sure, right? Like, he showed in Salt Lake that — I mean, the first game, he got to the free throw line 19 times. He was just physically imposing. He could get wherever he wanted. He didn’t shoot well, but that’s fine. It’s more about decision-making. I thought he made great decisions. So, it’s good. You want that second-year player, that guy going into his second year, to prove that he’s way too good for Summer League. I think he did."
Although George will most likely start the year as the starting point guard, it's still plausible he could be a better fit as a shooting guard long term. There is plenty of time to sort Utah's future backcourt out and the answer to that question could hinge on the development of No. 29 overall pick Isaiah Collier.
Through three Summer League contests, Collier has been Utah's most impressive rookie so far. Once a projected top-ten pick in the lottery, Collier slipped all the way to the end of the first round on draft day. Could Collier and and George be Utah's starting backcourt of the future?
Both players offer a lot on the offensive end of the court, but whether they can compete defensively will be the big question moving forward. The Jazz are coming off a year in which they ranked last in the league in defensive rating and the starting backcourt was a big reason why.
Collier was a below-average defender in college and could have a hard time guarding in the NBA due to a short wingspan. However, plenty of live NBA reps should be coming to figure it out, with Utah trending to play the 2024-25 season for draft position. Lastly, if Collier can show that he's NBA-ready, where does that leave Collin Sexton?
Sexton has two years left on his contract and will be due for a raise if he continues performing like last season. Here's another player who thrives on the offensive end but is a below-average defender. Utah has elite length in its frontcourt, but they'll need a guard who can defensively offer some resistance at some point.
With George sitting out in Las Vegas, the Jazz will get more intel on what Collier brings to the table this weekend. The Jazz face off against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night at 8:30 MST.
