Jazz Position Battles: Predicting the Starting Five
It appears the Utah Jazz have settled into an opening night roster for the 2024-25 season. Led by Lauri Markkanen, the Jazz will be entering the third year of their rebuild, and from this point of view, player development and draft position should trump winning basketball games this season.
So, what about the opening night starting five? Lauri Markkanen and Keyonte George have the point guard and small forward positions on lockdown, but the starting shooting guard, power forward, and center position are still up for grabs. Let’s predict which players will start and who will come off the bench.
Shooting Guard - Collin Sexton
If Utah is going to put its best foot forward to start the season, then Sexton should be named the starter. Sexton put up fringe All-Star number in his second season in Salt Lake City and, after Markkanen, is Utah’s most efficient player.
It makes too much sense to start Sexton on paper, but what if Utah decides to turn up the heat regarding tanking the season? If that’s the case, then Cody Williams and Bryce Sensabaugh become candidates. Williams is the player who has the highest ceiling, while Sensabaugh is more familiar with Jazz head coach Will Hardy’s system.
There’s also the 2023 opening night starter, Jordan Clarkson. The opportunity to reclaim the starting job has sailed for the former Sixth Man of the Year, and we can expect Clarkson to revert back to being the first player to come off the bench.
The starting shooting guard position may not be solidified like the point guard and small forward positions, but it’s close. It’s Sexton’s starting job to lose.
Power Forward - Taylor Hendricks
Here’s another decision that hinges on the Jazz's approach to starting the season. If player development takes precedence, then Hendricks should be the starter. His competition is John Collins, who was the opening night starter in 2023.
Hendricks is young and raw and needs live reps to reach his full potential. This would be the year to do it, with the Jazz shooting for a top-5 draft pick in 2025.
As for Collins, his days in Salt Lake City are numbered. The Jazz swung and missed on Collins and will be looking to unload him the first time opportunity knocks. I would be surprised if he got the starting nod over Hendricks in a rebuilding year.
Keep in mind that Collins could be around for a while, considering he has two years left in a deal that isn’t team-friendly. Playing behind undeveloped players isn’t ideal for someone who’s looking to cash in on his next contract. This could make for an uncomfortable locker room situation if Collins doesn't retain his spot in the pecking order.
Center - Walker Kessler
Collins started last year as the starting power forward but ended the year beginning the game at the center position. His skill set is conducive to the offensive sets that Hardy likes to run, unlike his competition, Walker Kessler. Hardy wants his big men to be able to space the floor in a five-out offense.
However, I think it’s trending for Kessler to reclaim the starting job to begin the season. Utah’s front office has been criticized in the past for switching gears to tanking the season after the trade deadline.
This could be the year that Utah jumps in with both feet and lets the foot off the gas from day one. This would mean less time for Collins, Clarkson, and Sexton and more time for the five draft picks that Utah has selected over the last two drafts. This season, the youth movement should be alive and well in Salt Lake City.
