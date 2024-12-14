Jazz Recent Haul of First-Round Picks is Doomed, Analyst Claims
The Utah Jazz rebuild feels like it’s stuck in the mud. Singing Lauri Markkanen to a five-year extension last summer was a win, but how does Utah get better from here?
As good as Markkanen is, it’s clear that Utah won’t be championship-bound if he’s the best player on the team. So, where does the next cornerstone piece come from?
According to The Bleacher Report, it's likely not to come from one of the five first-round picks taken over the last two drafts.
"It's a good thing the Utah Jazz have a dozen first-round picks and an additional swap coming to them in the next five drafts because it doesn't look like any of their recent selections is capable of being a foundational piece. It's early for recent first-rounders Keyonte George, Cody Williams and Taylor Hendricks (currently out for the year), but none of them has shown clear starter upside this season." - Grant Huges, The Bleacher Report
Out of the last two drafts, George has shown to be the player who has the best shot of reaching All-Star status. However, there has been little progress in his sophomore season compared to when he was a rookie. George's efficiency on offense remains an issue, and he ranks 14th in the league in most turnovers per game. He’s also a below-average defender.
That said, George just turned 21, and there's plenty of time to develop into more than what he is today. Remember, ex-Jazzmen John Stockton and Deron Williams played in their first All-Star game in year five.
Trading for a cornerstone piece continues to challenge the small-market Jazz. If you believe the rumors, the Jazz were close to trading for Brandon Ingram last summer. It was reported the holdup was Ingram’s reluctance to sign a long-term deal. Stars wanting to call Salt Lake City home will always be an obstacle the Jazz will face.
So, if the Jazz are going to get back to being a contender, they’ll need to hit in the next two drafts. The way it’s trending, the Jazz will have a better than 50-50 chance of landing Cooper Flag, Ace Bailey, or Dylan Harper. Those are the three names to keep an eye on in 2025.
As for next season, the Jazz should be in contention for another top-five selection. It will be another loaded draft class led by AJ Dybansta, Cameron & Caden Boozer, and Brandon McCoy. On paper, the next two drafts could very well make or break the Jazz.
Jazz fans will need to be patient. Rebuilding into a contender takes time and if we’re looking at the glass as half full, the next two draft classes do look promising. Receiving some lottery fortune over the next couple of seasons may be what needs to happen if Utah is going to get back into contention while Markkanen is still in his prime years.
