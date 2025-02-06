Jazz Reroute Latest Trade Acquisition to Pistons
The Utah Jazz remain active on the trade market in the final hour until the deadline.
According to multiple sources, the Detroit Pistons will be receiving Dennis Schroder as a part of the Jimmy Butler trade –– rerouting him from the Jazz after landing him on Wednesday night.
In return, the Jazz will be receiving K.J. Martin, Josh Richardson, and a 2028 second-round pick from Detroit.
Martin, a recent acquisition from the Pistons, is a five-year NBA veteran who last suited up for the Philadelphia 76ers. In 24 games, he's averaged 6.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 0.8 assists, shooting 61.6% from the field and 38.1% from three. At just 24 years old, he brings some interesting appeal to the Jazz lineup potentially as a long-term piece.
Richardson is another recent addition to Detroit who will be on the move once again. He played eight games for the Miami Heat this season, averaging 4.0 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists on 28.9% shooting from the field. At 31 years old on an expiring contract, you'd have to wonder whether the veteran guard will be a piece who sticks on the Jazz roster for the second half of the season, or perhaps a buyout happens instead.
While the Jazz have yet to take any home run swings on the trade market, or move any signficiant rotational pieces, they've essentially turned Patty Mills and Drew Eubanks into five second round picks, and maybe even a long-term fit in Martin.
If this is it for the Jazz at this year's trade deadline, it's another job well done for Danny Ainge and Co.
