Jazz Reshuffle Roster With a Pair of Moves
Coming off the heels of their third straight loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Utah Jazz are making some roster moves. According to ESPN Insider Shams Charania, the Jazz have signed David Jones to a two-way contract from the G Leagues Mexico City Capitanes. In conjunction with the Jones pick-up, the Jazz waived Jason Preston, per Michael Scott of Hoops Hype.
Jones is a well-traveled 22-year-old prospect from the Dominican Republic who was released by the Philadelphia 76ers in September. Last season at the University of Memphis, Jones averaged 21.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.
The rebuilding Jazz can never have too many prospects, and Jones looked to be one of many projects. An undersized forward, Jones can knock down shots. As a senior in college, Jones made 38% of his shots from long distance and was an 80% free throw shooter.
As for Preston, his time in Salt Lake City was short-lived. Preston suited up for the Jazz seven times in the 2023-24 season, averaging 1.7 points and 2.3 assists per game. Before his time in Utah, Preston spent some time with the Los Angeles Clippers and participated in 17 games.
Moving up the pecking order regarding Utah’s backcourt proved to be a difficult task. Preston had yet to play in a Jazz uniform this season. Happy trails to the former second-round pick of theOrlando Magic.
