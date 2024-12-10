Jazz Rookie Makes Eye-Catching Statement in G League Debut
After being tasked as the third Utah Jazz rookie this season to be assigned to some action in the G League, first-round pick Isaiah Collier didn't disappoint in his first night with the Salt Lake City Stars.
In just 28 minutes, Collier had a strong showing, posting 36 points, three rebounds, and five assists on 15/18 shooting from the field, also netting an impressive +15 plus-minus while on the floor. The Stars ultimately pulled out a victory against the Sacramento Kings' G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings, 131-114.
One of the best parts of Collier's night comes from the impact he made from behind the arc. Collier cashed in five of his six three-pointers on his day with the Stars, much improved than what we've seen during his time with the Jazz.
In his 16 games at the NBA level, Collier has had some signs of optimism for him and his future in Utah and in the league, but overall, it's been a slow start to his career. He's averaged 3.5 points, 3.3 assists, and 2.4 turnovers on 31.0% shooting from the field.
Some time with the Stars can effectively allow the Jazz guard to get an increase in quality reps, recalibrate his shot, and get his development back on the right track. With the results through one game, his G League assignment looks to be a wise one from Danny Ainge and Co.
If Collier remains on assignment through the Jazz's extended time off, his next appearance will come rather quickly, as the Stars will have a back-to-back on their hands on Tuesday, facing the San Diego Clippers at 7 PM.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X.
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!