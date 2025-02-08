Jazz Rookie Continues to Make History Despite Loss vs. Suns
The Utah Jazz suffered from a tough 127-135 overtime loss to the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, but it wasn't without another strong performance from Isaiah Collier.
Collier finished the night with a double-double worth 15 points and 13 assists, also securing four rebounds and a steal in the 35 minutes he played.
It makes his third double-double assist performance in a row, now reaching a mark that's never been seen in Jazz franchise history.
According to KSL Sports' Ben Anderson, Collier is the first Jazz rookie to ever have three-straight double-double showings with points and assists.
Collier has been a strong part of the Jazz's otherwise bumpy season. In 42 games, he's averaged 6.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 5.5 assists on 40.3% shooting from the field. He's proven to be an effective playmaker with a great sense for the point guard position, so much so that he's landed the starting one spot in Utah's rotation for 17 games this year.
After shockingly falling to the 29th pick in last summer's draft, the Jazz rookie has proven to be one of the biggest steals in the class, and that's further proven through his impressive recent stretch.
Collier will have his next opportunity to build off of some stellar recent showings on Saturday night when the Jazz travel for a second leg of a back-to-back vs. the Los Angeles Clippers at 8:30 PM MT.
