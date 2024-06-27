Jazz Select Cody Williams 10th Overall in 2024 NBA Draft
The selection is finally here in one of the most unpredictable lottery picks the Utah Jazz have had in recent memory. With the No. 10 overall pick of the 2024 NBA draft, the Jazz have chosen Cody Williams. The 6-foot-8 inch forward out of the University of Colorado is the brother of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams and certainly fills a need for the rebuilding Jazz.
Williams has the posititional length that Utah has been looking for to help them on the defensive end of the court. He possesses a 7-foot-1 inch wingspan and has a nice feel for the game. If anything, the Jazz have another player with a huge ceiling, but at only 19 years old, it might take a year or two before he makes a big impact.
The rumors were hot and heavy all the way leading up until draft night. Some outlets had Utah rumored to be trading up to acquire Stephon Castle, while others believed they were attempting to trade out of the lottery. However, when the rubber met the road, the Jazz decided to stay put and select Williams.
Now that Utah's lottery pick is in the rearview mirror, the bigger question is how Utah will approach the 2024-25 season. In his post-season press conference, Jazz CEO Danny Ainge hinted that they're in the market for a big upgrade. However, some of those opportunities have sailed with the New York Knicks trading for Mikal Bridges and the re-signing of OG Anunoby.
After seeing the haul that New York gave up for Anunoby, it must have crossed Utah's mind that they could get a similar package for Lauri Markkanen. New York sacrificed four unprotected first-rounders, one protected first-rounder, one unprotected pick swap, and one second-rounder. If a franchise approached Utah with a similar haul, that would be hard to turn down.
Time will tell if Markkanen will start the season in Salt Lake City, but for now, we'll assume Utah is putting its best foot forward. Stay tuned.
