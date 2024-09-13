Jazz SG Jordan Clarkson Pegged as Potential Trade Target to Nuggets
Despite the trade rumors surrounding the Utah Jazz this summer, no exchanges have been made up to this point. A name circulating in the rumor mill for quite some time now is Utah's most-tenured player, Jordan Clarkson.
According to The Bleacher Report, Clarkson could be a target for the Denver Nuggets, but Michael Porter Jr. or Zeke Nnaji would need to be involved to facilitate an exchange.
"The Nuggets don't have much flexibility in replacing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who left as a free agent for the Orlando Magic. Any team with Nikola Jokić is a contender, but Denver has a significant payroll. There may be a world in which the Nuggets try to trade [Michael] Porter Jr. to get ahold of their finances, but that's probably not the "dream" scenario."
'While Jordan Clarkson isn't a defender like Caldwell-Pope, he's a better scorer who could help carry some of the load for the second unit. Denver's only real path to a deal without Porter would be Zeke Nnaji and a few younger players like Julian Strawther (the Nuggets can't take back more salary than they send out). A deal with Utah might be complicated in-season with roster space, but it's not impossible (though it may require a third team)." -- Eric Pincus
Unloading Clarkson before the season starts would be a dream come true for Utah. The former Sixth Man of the Year days are numbered in Salt Lake City, but parting ways with a player with two years left on his contract and whose performance on the court has been trending in the wrong direction won't be easy. Jazz beat writer Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune reported in July that there hasn't been any interest in Clarkson this offseason.
"Clarkson, meanwhile, needs a bounce back season after really struggling with his efficiency last year. As of now, there haven’t been any other interested NBA teams in trading for his services." - Andy Larsen
Trading Clarkson would allow Utah to focus on developing its young players. Bryce Sensabaugh, Cody Williams, and Isaiah Collier would benefit from the trade, while Clarkson could leave a rebuilding franchise and play for a contender.
If Porter Jr. was part of the deal, Utah would be trading itself out of the 2025 lottery. This seems unlikely, considering Denver wants to contend for a title this year. However, if the Nuggets can match Clarkson's salary with expiring contracts, then it's within the realm of possibility that something could materialize, but don't hold your breath.
Clarkson may need a hot start to the season to boost his trade stock. If that happens, the Jazz may be able to part ways with Clarkson sooner rather than later.
