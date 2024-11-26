Jazz-Spurs Injury Update: Clarkson & Vassell Status Revealed
Stop me if you’ve heard this before. The Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs are set to square off once again for their fourth and final matchup of the 2024-25 season. The teams are well acquainted thus far, with the Spurs leading the season series 2-1. As has been the theme, both teams will enter the contest without some key contributors.
The Jazz will be without Jordan Clarkson due to nagging plantar fasciitis in his left foot. The veteran guard has missed several games due to the injury so far.
Joining him are rookies Kyle Filipowski (left lower leg inflammation) and Cody Williams (G-League assignment). Filipowski is missing his second straight game after suffering the lower leg injury against the Spurs. This will be the first game Williams has missed in his young career.
San Antonio will be without both Devin Vassell (left knee/right foot) and Jeremy Sochan (left thumb). Luckily for the Spurs Keldon Johnson is probable for the contest despite right hamstring tightness.
Without Vassell and Sochan the Spurs wing depth will be stretched thin. Johnson and rookie Stephon Castle will be key to their perimeter attack. Castle had arguably his best game as a pro the last time these two teams met recording 18 points and 6 assists. The fourth overall pick out of Connecticut is amongst the brightest rookies in the league.
The Jazz sending Cody Williams down to the G-League comes as little surprise as the rookie has struggled to contribute and consequentially has seen his role diminish recently. Averaging just 3.1 points per game on 26.9% shooting and just 18.9% from deep illustrates the struggles the young rookie has experienced adjusting to the NBA.
It is unclear when Williams will rejoin the Jazz as the Salt Lake City Stars, the team’s G-League affiliate, doesn’t play until November 29th. In his absence, Brice Sensabaugh should be in line to get back into the rotation. The sophomore from Ohio State recorded 18 points and 6 rebounds his last time out.
Tip-off for the game is at 7:00 pm MT.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X.
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!