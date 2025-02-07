Jazz-Suns Injury Report: Kevin Durant Status Update
The Utah Jazz hit the road to face the Phoenix Suns on Friday evening in their first game since the trade deadline. Both teams have key contributors who will either miss the game or have their status in question.
The Jazz will be without Collin Sexton (ankle) and Jordan Clarkson (foot), while Cody Williams (ankle) is questionable. As for the Suns, Kevin Durant (ankle) and Bradley Beal (toe) are questionable, while Ryan Dunn (ankle) is probable.
Rumors were circulating around both franchises leading up to Thursday, but neither team did much to their roster on deadline day. Beal, Durant, Sexton, Clarkson, and John Collins were the players that were rumored of possibly being moved.
The trade deadline was much different for the Jazz in the two previous years since starting the rebuild. If Utah is going to play for draft position the rest of the season, they’ll need to continue to be creative with the injury report going forward.
If the season were to end today, the Jazz would have the third-best lottery odds in the league, but that could change quickly if Utah were to string a couple of wins together. Utah is ½ game removed from the fourth-best odds and three games from five. The bottom four teams at year's end will all have a 14% chance of landing the No. 1 pick.
Utah will be looking to continue the momentum of Tuesday night's exciting win over the Golden State Warriors. Utah overcame an 11-point deficit with three minutes in regulation to win 131-128.
The Suns are still playing for keeps but is in danger of missing the playoffs for the first time since the 2019-20 season. Phoenix has a loose grip on the No. 9 seed, which would put them in the play-in tournament.
The tip-off time for tonight's contest is at 8:00 pm MT.
