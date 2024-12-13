Jazz-Suns Injury Report: Durant & Markkanen Updates Revealed
The Utah Jazz are back at it on Friday night when they host the Phoenix Suns at the Delta Center. Despite the long layoff for both teams, there are some key contributors whose status is up in the air.
Kevin Durant (ankle) is listed on the injury report as probable for the Suns. As for the Jazz, Lauri Markkanen (back) and Jordan Clarkson (foot) are questionable, while Svi Mykhailiuk (groin) is out. Kyle Filipowski and Isaiah Collier will also be out as they continue their development with the Salt Lake City Stars.
If Phoenix gets their best player back, it will be a huge boost to its lineup. Durant suffered an ankle injury in a 104-93 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on December 3. In his absence, the Suns have dropped three in a row. The three-gane setback has the Suns currently pegged as the last team to qualify for the play-in tournament.
Making the playoffs won't be in the Jazz's cards this year. Heading into tonight's game, the Jazz have the third-worst record in the league. The rough start to the year has Utah trending for a top-five pick in the 2025 NBA draft. The last time Utah was in the top five was in 2014, when they selected Dante Exum as the fifth overall pick.
This will be the second Jazz-Suns matchup of the season. The Suns came out on top back in November, 120-112. Las Vegas anticipates a similar outcome the second time around, with the Suns being an 8.5-point favorite. The tip-off is at 7:00 MT.
