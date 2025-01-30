Jazz-Timberwolves Injury Report: Kessler & Collins Status Updates
The Utah Jazz come back home to host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday evening. Both teams have key contributors whose status is in question.
Johnny Juzang and John Collins (illness) are questionable, while Cody Williams (ankle) is out. As for the Timberwolves, Naz Reid (illness), Donte DiVincenzo (toe), and Terrance Shannon (foot) are out. Starters Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler are available.
The Jazz have been all in on the tank in year three of their rebuild. However, if there's a game this season in which they're going to want to win, this is the one. The Timberwolves are flirting with the possibility of entering the 2025 lottery, and Utah is in possession of their first-round pick.
Where it stands entering tonight’s game, the Timberwolves are the sixth seed and would need to qualify for postseason play via the play-in tournament. They’re also only two games removed from missing the play-in tournament altogether.
On the other hand, the Jazz are trending in a completely different direction. Utah has a loose grip on the second-best lottery odds. The Jazz are ½ removed from the three spot and 2.5 games from four. Utah has lost its last 11 out of 12 games and seven in a row.
This will be the first time the two franchises face each other this year, but not the last. After tonight's contest, the Jazz will play the Timberwolves three more times this season. The tip-off tonight is at 7:00 pm MT.
