Inside The Jazz

Jazz's Trade Package for Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino Revealed

The Utah Jazz didn't need to give up much to land their newest trade addition.

Jared Koch

Sep 30, 2024; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (0) during media day at the UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Sep 30, 2024; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (0) during media day at the UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Utah Jazz got themselves within the mix of one of the biggest trades in NBA history on Saturday night, albeit in a minor fashion.

As the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks made their gigantic moves in swapping Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis, the Jazz entered as a third team to facilitate the deal by bringing in Jalen Hood-Schifino and two 2025 second-round picks in the process.

Yet, as the three-team blockbuster surfaced across the NBA landscape, it remained cloudy for a bit on what the Jazz had to give up to land Hood-Schifino, the 17th-overall pick from 2023, and two seconds,

And now as the official trade has gotten submitted, we now know what the Jazz gave up in return for the Lakers guard –– and it wasn't much.

According to Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune, the Jazz gave up $55,000 to both the Lakers and Mavericks to acquire Hood-Schfino and second-round picks.

It's a move that leaves fans scratching their head a bit wondering how the Jazz were able to get those assets in exhange for little to nothing, but the logistics come down to Utah acting as a team to take on extra salary.

Hood-Schifino still sits on the second year of his rookie deal with $3.8 million, a contract that served little to no purpose in keeping him on a contending Lakers roster if he wasn't getting worthwhile playing time. Los Angeles also made a rare decision to decline his third-year option, leaving him as an unrestricted free agent this coming offseason.

With that in mind, the Lakers opted to save that salary cap space on their books by shipping him off to Utah, effectively giving him a new opportunity to establish his footing in the NBA.

Hood-Schifino has had a bumpy start to his NBA career, playing in 23 total games in two years and only two across this season, he's averaged 1.7 points, 0.6 rebounds, and 0.4 assists on an average of five minutes a night. Obviously, not a super strong sample size to utilize, but he acts as a roll of the dice for a Jazz team with low expectations to finish the year out.

Published
Jared Koch
JARED KOCH

Jared Koch is the Associate Editor of The Frozen Rope — SI.com's team website covering the Utah Jazz. He's covered the NBA and NFL for the past two years, also being the Managing Editor of Inside The Kings — SI.com's team website covering the Sacramento Kings.

Home/News