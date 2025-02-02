Jazz's Trade Package for Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino Revealed
The Utah Jazz got themselves within the mix of one of the biggest trades in NBA history on Saturday night, albeit in a minor fashion.
As the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks made their gigantic moves in swapping Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis, the Jazz entered as a third team to facilitate the deal by bringing in Jalen Hood-Schifino and two 2025 second-round picks in the process.
Yet, as the three-team blockbuster surfaced across the NBA landscape, it remained cloudy for a bit on what the Jazz had to give up to land Hood-Schifino, the 17th-overall pick from 2023, and two seconds,
And now as the official trade has gotten submitted, we now know what the Jazz gave up in return for the Lakers guard –– and it wasn't much.
According to Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune, the Jazz gave up $55,000 to both the Lakers and Mavericks to acquire Hood-Schfino and second-round picks.
It's a move that leaves fans scratching their head a bit wondering how the Jazz were able to get those assets in exhange for little to nothing, but the logistics come down to Utah acting as a team to take on extra salary.
Hood-Schifino still sits on the second year of his rookie deal with $3.8 million, a contract that served little to no purpose in keeping him on a contending Lakers roster if he wasn't getting worthwhile playing time. Los Angeles also made a rare decision to decline his third-year option, leaving him as an unrestricted free agent this coming offseason.
With that in mind, the Lakers opted to save that salary cap space on their books by shipping him off to Utah, effectively giving him a new opportunity to establish his footing in the NBA.
Hood-Schifino has had a bumpy start to his NBA career, playing in 23 total games in two years and only two across this season, he's averaged 1.7 points, 0.6 rebounds, and 0.4 assists on an average of five minutes a night. Obviously, not a super strong sample size to utilize, but he acts as a roll of the dice for a Jazz team with low expectations to finish the year out.