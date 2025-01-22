Jazz Trade Three First-Round Picks in Wild Move With Suns
The Utah Jazz shook up their future a bit on Tuesday in their latest trade with the Phoenix Suns.
According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, the Jazz have traded three first-round picks to the Suns for their unprotected 2031 first-round pick.
On the surface, it's a deal that doesn't look extremely impactful, as no players are involved, but it's a move that could have a big impact on the future of Utah's future endeavors.
The Suns' 2031 first-round pick could be an extremely high value pick down the line. Phoenix has no control over their draft selections in the first-round until 2032, and are currently 21-21 in the Western Conference.
Looking ahead eight years, there's no telling where this Suns team will end up in terms of talent, and with an aging Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, their future may look bleak. As a result, the Jazz could capitalize big-time once that unpredicted pick develops, and potentially get one of the best lottery balls in that offseason's draft.
The risk here derives from the potential of the Jazz's three first-round picks, but Utah mitigates that by sending out the worst selections of those three each year. With the current state of the Cleveland Cavaliers who've surged as one of the best teams in the NBA this year, Utah may end up sending Phoenix three late-first-round picks.
However, the expectation could be that the Suns ultimately use these newly-acquired picks in another trade to bring in talent to their current roster. Governor Mat Ishbia have shown no signs of holding back in terms of bringing a championship to Phoenix, and as a result, would likely look to bring in veteran contributors instead of sticking and picking with these first-rounders,
It's an interesting trade to unpack, and one that we won't fully be able to analyze until the Suns' pick ultimately develops. Until then, expect the Suns to continue to stay active on the trade market for players, while the Jazz potentially look around the league for other moves to help add some life to their rebuild process.
