Jazz Training Camp Preview: 3 Storylines to Start the Season
The Utah Jazz had an eventful offseason, and plenty of new faces will be arriving in Salt Lake City to kick things off. This will be the third year of the Will Hardy regime, and there will be plenty to talk about leading up to the home opener when the Jazz face the Memphis Grizzlies on October 23.
So, what are the top storylines that Jazz fans should watch closely? Let’s examine
Rookie Watch
The Jazz will have three first-year players making their NBA debut this season. Cody Williams, Kyle Filipowski, and Isaiah Collier will be given an opportunity to crack this year's rotation. Can any of these players emerge as being NBA-ready in their first season?.
Utah has gone back-to-back years with a player earning All-Rookie honors. Walker Kessler earned the honors in Utah's first year of rebuilding while Keyonte George made the All-Rookie squad last season.
Making it three years would go a long way in helping get Utah’s rebuild on the fast track. Williams should have the best chance as he'll most likely be in the initial rotation, while Filipowski and Collier could find themselves starting in the G-League.
Also, although they have a season under their belts, Taylor Hendricks, Bryce Sensabaugh, and George are players to watch. The trio of 2023 first-round picks looked solid in this year’s Summer League, and Jazz fans will find out soon if any improvements has been made heading into their sophomore season.
Embrace the Tank Out of the Gates
The 2025 draft class is projected to be loaded with talent led by the University of Duke’s Cooper Flagg. If Utah wants to maximize its lottery odds, they’ll need to let the foot off the gas early and often. Utah knows how to tank games, but they didn’t put it in motion in the prior two years until after the trade deadline.
There’s enough veteran talent to keep Utah out of a top-five selection. Prioritizing player development over minutes for veterans who aren’t a part of the future will go a long way. However, rookies getting minutes over the veterans might not be great for the locker room.
It will be interesting to see what approach Utah takes this year. The highest draft pick Utah has been awarded since the rebuild is the No. 9 selection used to select Taylor Hendricks. Is this the year Utah goes full tank mode?
Trade Watch
We can anticipate the trade rumors circulating around the Jazz will heat up again. Jordan Clarkson and John Collins have been making the most noise in the rumor mill, but their contracts aren’t team-friendly. The Jazz may have to wait until the timing is better to have a realistic chance of unloading either player.
Collin Sexton and Kessler could be moved. Sexton has two years left on a team-friendly contract, and Kessler is in the midst of his rookie deal. Both players may have a future in Salt Lake City, but the answer to that question remains unclear.
By trading the pair before the season, the Jazz would clear a path for the youth movement to get more playing time. This would add losses to the bottom line and increase the odds for a top-5 pick. If Utah waits, selecting at the back end of the lottery could happen for the third consecutive year.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X.
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!